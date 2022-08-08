SP Asset Management Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SP Asset Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

XOM stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $372.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

