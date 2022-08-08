Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 62,846 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 77,767 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after buying an additional 38,418 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

