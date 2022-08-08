Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.21 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,041 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 468,185 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

