Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $21.73 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ASML were worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $577.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.52. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

