Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,951 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $102.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.11.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

