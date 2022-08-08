Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $234.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

