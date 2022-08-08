Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,179 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.38 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

