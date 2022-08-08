Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,316 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moderna were worth $23,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,467,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,466,439.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,467,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,466,439.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $186.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.59. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

