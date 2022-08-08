Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.60. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

