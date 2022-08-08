The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lessened by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $165.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.