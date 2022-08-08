The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Trimmed by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $227.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $345.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.67. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

