The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 78,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $309.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.11. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

