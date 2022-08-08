The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 37,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $309.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.