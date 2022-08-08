The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,344,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after buying an additional 283,544 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

IPG opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

