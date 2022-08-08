TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.62.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $638.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.14. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.