Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $198.38 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.67.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.