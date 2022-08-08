Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 34,133 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE V opened at $215.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $242.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.42. The stock has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.