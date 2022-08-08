Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $215.87 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

