VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

