Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $185.32 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

