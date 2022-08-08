Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.0% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

HD opened at $309.69 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.11. The company has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

