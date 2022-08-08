Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $8,989,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SLB opened at $34.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

