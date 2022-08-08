Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

CVX opened at $153.64 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.