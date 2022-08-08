Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 718 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in News by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in News by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,752,000 after acquiring an additional 874,243 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of News by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,897,000 after buying an additional 172,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

News stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

