Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,858 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

