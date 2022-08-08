Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

