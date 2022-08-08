Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $129.55 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.