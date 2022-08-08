Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 67,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $83.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.