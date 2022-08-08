Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MS opened at $86.13 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.