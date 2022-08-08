Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

