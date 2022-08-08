Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $192.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

