Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $210.76 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.92 and a 200-day moving average of $204.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.