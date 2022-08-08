Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $226.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

