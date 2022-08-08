Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 14,061 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

CSX opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.