Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.