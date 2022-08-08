Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 4,491 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GIS opened at $76.17 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.