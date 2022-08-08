Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 8,651 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

XOM opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $372.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

