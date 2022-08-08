Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FedEx by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in FedEx by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $234.89 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.