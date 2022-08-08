Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.51 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

