Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

