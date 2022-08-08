Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 39.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

