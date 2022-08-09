13,028 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. City State Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

