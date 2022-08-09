143,500 Shares in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.06% of VBI Vaccines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.92.

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 16,087.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

