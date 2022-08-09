171,392 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of SJI opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.