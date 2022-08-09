17,675 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $197,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

