23,411 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FNB opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

