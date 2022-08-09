250,251 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,853,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,549,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in XPeng by 1,270.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in XPeng by 1,291,057.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in XPeng by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,022 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 3.12. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.