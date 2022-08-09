25,923 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Uniti Group Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

