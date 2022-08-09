2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO William D. Baird III Sells 4,152 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $67,386.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

2seventy bio Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of TSVT opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.