3,716 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,716 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

DVN stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

